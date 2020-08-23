LSU safety JaCoby Stevens making adjustments in Bo Pelini’s scheme

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the LSU football team continues its preparations for the 2020 season, many things on the Tiger defense will look different from recent years when games start to be played on Saturdays.
Bo Pelini is back as defensive coordinator, so that means his 4-3 scheme has returned as well. It’s a big change from the 3-4 multiple sort of style people had grown accustomed to under Dave Aranda.
Perhaps no player will have to make more of an adjustment than senior safety JaCoby Stevens. Last season was a breakout year for him, playing mostly in the box as a hybrid sort of linebacker near the line of scrimmage, but in Pelini’s defense, he’ll be more back in a traditonal, two-high safety look.
This past week, he spoke about the adjustment.
“The front is going to take care of a lot of that and the run game,” said Stevens. “I have to adjust but you have to be able to adjust. At the next level, you never know what’s going to happen. It’s good to get experience in different defenses. The difference for the safeties in the one-high defense and two-high defense is the front takes care a lot of the run. That’s the main responsibility.”
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive back is on the Thorpe Award, Bednarik Award, Nagurski Award, and Wuerffel Trophy watch lists.
He is LSU’s leading returning tackler. In 2019, he had 92 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks.
