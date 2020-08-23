Nicondra: Preparations need to wrap up shortly as storm impacts begin overnight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - These are the last few hours of calm before Marco brings more consistent rainfall and winds along the coast. The persistent south and southeasterly wind will pile water into the coast. Heavy rain also continues to be a threat with some locations possibly getting 3 to 5 inches. With any land falling tropical system tropical funnels and tornadoes are also a possibility and can cause damage.
With an already small footprint and some extreme wind shear in the upper levels as the storm approaches there is some hope that we don’t see much in the way of tropical storm and hurricane wind damage, but rain and surge are the biggest threat from this system.
In addition while the surge forecast is not extreme there will not be a window for the water to drain before the circulation of Laura begins to influence the winds keeping us in a south to southeasterly flow.
It is still too early to get very definitive about Laura as the circulation is being heavily influenced by its interaction with Cuba. Once the storm moves into the Gulf forecast will become more solidified.
For now we must prepare with the expectation that a strong Category two hurricane with the potential to be near three strength sits just off shore on Tuesday with major impacts most of Wednesday and Thursday. There are still many possible scenarios with some models even showing Marco falling apart very quickly and Laura tracking to the far west of the current cone, but due to the known impacts from Marco there will not be enough time to regroup.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
