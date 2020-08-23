Nicondra: Rain and winds by daybreak

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - All hurricane preparations should be done by late tonight as the effects of Marco should start to take hold while you are sleeping. While there is potential for wind shear to damage the circulation there will still be some heavy rain and we can expect storm tides of 4 to 6 feet outside of hurricane risk reduction systems. Marco should quickly diminish after making landfall during the afternoon on Monday, but just as those effects lesson we will start to see the influence of Laura.
Laura is still too far out in the window to see definitive impacts, but we do know that with that succession it will be difficult for any of Marco’s surge to subside so that any surge impacts from Laura could be greater. It is also likely we will see a stronger storm from Laura as it moves away from the islands into the warm Gulf waters.
There will likely not be much of a window to make a move between storms so all supplies and evacuation plans need to be completed tonight.
