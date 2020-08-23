Nicondra: Rain and winds by daybreak

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - All hurricane preparations should be done by late tonight as the effects of Marco should start to take hold while you are sleeping. While there is potential for wind shear to damage the circulation there will still be some heavy rain and we can expect storm tides of 4 to 6 feet outside of hurricane risk reduction systems. Marco should quickly diminish after making landfall during the afternoon on Monday, but just as those effects lesson we will start to see the influence of Laura.