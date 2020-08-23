Plaquemines Parish faces challenges sheltering people during hurricanes, pandemic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dozens of people are already taking shelter in Plaquemines Parish as they brace for a possible double punch from storms Marco and Laura.
The shelter poses a unique threat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the crisis, Parish President Kirk Lepine said officials are ready to house nearly 500 people in its 33,000 square foot facility. They will do that by taking temperature checks, socially distancing beds, and they have a separate space for anyone COVID-19 positive.
Lepine said it is a big challenge. People will need to get their temperatures checked and register with the Louisiana Department of Health. They will also be required to wear an arm band so people can be tracked when they enter and leave the building
People who need shelter can head to the multipurpose center on the government complex in Belle Chasse. It will remain open through the duration of the storms.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.