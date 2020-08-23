10 PM Update: Satellite shows changes in Marco

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Satellite imagery is showing a very lopsided storm with almost all the rain to the northeast of the center. With high wind shear the forecast called for some weakening of Marco as it approached the coast. Also, it appears the storm is moving more north than Northwest. We will see if and how this factors into the National Hurricane Center’s official forecast.
Laura is still moving along the Cuban Coast.
