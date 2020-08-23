WATCH LIVE 11:30: Gov. Edwards news conference updating preparations for Marco, Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -Gov. Edwards will hold two media briefings Sunday about the state’s activity related to Tropical Storms Marco and Laura in addition to hosting a Unified Command Group meeting.
Both storms are forecast to impact Louisiana next week within days of each other.
Marco remains a tropical storm but is forecast to become a hurricane as the storm inches closer to the Louisiana coastline. A landfall is anticipated during the day Monday along the Louisiana coastline.
The track for Laura is a bit more uncertain with the influence of the mountainous islands of the Caribbean, but at this time the Central Gulf Coast is in line to see impacts from this storm as well.
The late advisory shows winds at 50 miles per hour moving west north west at 16 miles per hour. The storm will likely remain weaker while over the islands, but has potential to strengthen once it enters the Gulf.
Gov. Edwards will hold a second news conference at 6 p.m.
FOX 8 will air that news conference and it will also be streamed to our Facebook page and FOX8Live.com.
