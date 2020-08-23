St. Tammany Parish news conference updating preparations for Marco, Laura

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) -St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper along with council members and Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Clarence Powe are holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Tammany Parish Emergency Operations Center in Covington.
President Cooper will discuss emergency operations for Tropical Storm Marco, and Tropical Storm Laura and the actions that St. Tammany Parish Government and partner agencies are taking to address predicted heavy rainfall, storm surge and hurricane conditions.
St. Tammany Parish Government announced that Sunday, Aug. 23 the following facilities will close in advance of Tropical Storm Marco.
- Camp Salmen Nature Park, located at 35122 Parish Parkway, Slidell, LA 70460
- The Tammany Trace
- The St. Tammany Fishing Pier located at 54001 East Howze Beach Road, Slidell, LA 70461
- Kids Konnection Playground located at 21410 Koop Drive, Mandeville
- Northshore Beach located at 267 Debbie Drive, Slidell, LA 70458
- The Bayou Lacombe Bridge on the Tammany Trace will be locked down and closed to Marine traffic at 3 p.m.
SELF-SERVICE SANDBAG LOCATIONS OPEN SUNDAY, AUGUST 23.
St. Tammany Parish Government will open six self-service sandbag locations beginning Sunday, August 23. All locations will have sand and bags provided. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels in case all shovels provided are in use. In addition, residents are asked to limit the number of sandbags to 15 per vehicle. The locations will be open from dawn to dusk.
St. Tammany Parish Government- Building
21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville
St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn
34583 Grantham College Rd, Slidell, La
The Old Levee District Site
61134 Military Road (Hwy 190) Slidell, La.
St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River
St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn
63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe
St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn
1305 N. Florida Street, Covington
Residents are asked to clear any debris from culverts and drainage pathways, and to monitor the weather forecasts in the coming days through your local media outlets. St. Tammany Parish Government will have updates on Facebook and Twitter.
Residents can call 985-809-2300 for storm-related information.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.