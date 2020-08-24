Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski calls Sunday’s false-positive coronavirus tests a ‘bad dream'

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Yesterday was a first for Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.
Then again, isn’t everything in 2020?
“Kind of like a bad dream,” Stefanski said during his Zoom meeting with reporters on Monday. “Knowing practice is going on and you’re not there. It felt pretty strange.”
Instead, after getting the early morning call that he, along with multiple players, had tested positive for Covid-19, the coach left his home and family, headed to his condo near the facility to isolate, and kept track on his Ipad while defensive coodinator Joe Woods ran practice.
“I can laugh about it now, but it wasn’t fun,” Stefanski said. “To have that phone call very early in the morning, and not get the news that it was potentially an error until later.”
Four hours later.
It raises the question: what happens if a mistake like this occurs just before a game?
“We’re just gonna follow the protocols,” Stefanski says. “We got a dry run of it yesterday, and we’ll continue to follow them. We have these contingency plans. That’s why we laid them out. We’ll be prepared.”
The Browns were one of 11 teams that had false-positives from a lab in New Jersey.
“It’s not fun, but it just reinforces my feelings, and I told the team this: our mentality is No. 1, you don’t want to get this, and No. 2 you don’t want to give it to anybody. That’s why we follow everything to a tee. That’s why we act with an abundance of caution, because we’re trying to take care of each other. Our players, coaching staff, and the fans,” he said.
