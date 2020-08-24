VIDEO: Gov. Edwards updates tropical threat to Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -On Monday, Aug. 24, Governor John Bel Edwards stated in his 11:30 a.m. press conference that while Marco will not be as significant as originally thought, we should not assume Laura is going to do us the same favor.
The forecast for Laura is much like it was Sunday, Aug. 23, and it’s going to be a significant storm.
The good news is we will not be impacted by two hurricanes in a short amount of time and we will have time to focus on Laura.
Laura is forecast to be a strong Category 2 hurricane and is expected to make landfall Wednesday night.
Gov. Edwards’ next planned news conference is set for 6 p.m.
