Jefferson Parish Schools push back start date to Aug. 31

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Schools has announced that they will be pushing back the start of school for students to August 31.
Superintendent Dr. James Gray says the decision was made due to the possible impact from Tropical Storm Laura.
“We were excited and ready to welcome students back to school this week,” said Dr. James Gray, Superintendent of Jefferson Parish Schools. “Given the uncertainty of the weather, we wanted to give our families an opportunity to plan accordingly. Additionally, we wanted to give our teachers the chance to return before students so they could continue the work they were scheduled to do at the beginning of the week.”
There may be possible adjustments for schools in Grand isle and Lafitte because they are currently under a mandatory evacuation order.
Students were scheduled to begin classes on Wednesday, August 26 after officials pushed back the start of school due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
