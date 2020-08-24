LIST: South Mississippi school closures

Long Beach School District- This includes in-person and virtual learning, also all activities.

Hancock County School District- This includes in-person and virtual learning students.

Biloxi School District- This includes in-person and virtual learning students. School is scheduled to resume as normal on Tuesday, August 25.

Harrison County School District- This includes in-person and virtual learning students. They will consider closing on Tuesday as well. Administrators will discuss tomorrow about how long campuses will be closed.

Jackson County School District- This includes in-person and virtual learning students.

George County School District- This includes in-person and virtual learning students.

Gulfport School District- 60% day on Monday. If there’s a need to close the entire day, an announcement will be made after 5:30 a.m.

Closure times:

Elementary- 11:30 a.m.

Middle Schools: 12:00 p.m. (noon)

High Schools: 12:30 p.m.

All Catholic Schools- This includes in Harrison, Jackson, and Pearl River County.

St. Stanislaus and All Catholic Schools in Hancock- This includes in-person and virtual learning students. A decision regarding classes and activities for Tuesday, August 25, 2020, will be made Monday afternoon.

Pascagoula-Gautier School District- This includes in-person and virtual learning students.

Christian Collegiate Academy- This includes in-person and virtual learning students.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) - In-person classes are only cancelled, online instructions are still required. Dormitories will remain open, but the school advises students to remain home until in-person classes resume.

Ocean Springs School District- 60% day on Monday. All extracurricular activities are cancelled.

Release times:

Oak Park, Pecan Park, Magnolia Park: 11:40 a.m.

Ocean Springs Upper Elementary: 11:25 a.m.

E.H. Keys AEC: 12:25 p.m.

Ocean Springs Middle School: 12:35 p.m.

Ocean Springs High School: 12:57 p.m.

Pearl River Community College- (PRCC): All campuses will be closed, but online instructions will still resume. Residence Halls will remain open.

Pass Christian School District- This includes in-person and virtual learning students.

Stone County School District- This includes in-person and virtual learning students.

University of Southern Mississippi- on the Gulf Coast, including the Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach, the Gulf Coast Research Laboratory in Ocean Springs, the Marine Research Center in Gulfport, and at Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, will be closed. Online classes will still resume. Hattiesburg campus in-person operations are expected to proceed as scheduled.