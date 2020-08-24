LSU debuts at No. 6 in AP Top 25 preseason poll

LSU was back on the field for fall camp practice on Friday, August 21. (Source: Brandon Gallego)
By Garland Gillen | August 24, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT - Updated August 24 at 11:41 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers took the sixth spot in the AP Top 25 preseason rankings. In 2019, they also opened at No. 6, and we know how that turned out.

The top 5: Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, and Oklahoma. Clemson registered 38 first-place votes.

Seven SEC schools made it into the poll: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, (8) Florida, (11) Auburn, (13) Texas A&M, and (25) Tennessee.

Once the season starts, schools that don’t play in the fall will be taken out of the poll.

Here’s the full rankings:

1-Clemson

2-Ohio State

3-Alabama

4-Georgia

5-Oklahoma

6-LSU

7-Penn State

8-Florida

9-Oregon

10-Notre Dame

11-Auburn

12-Wisconsin

13-Texas A&M

14-Texas

15-Oklahoma St.

16-Michigan

17-USC

18-North Carolina

19-Minnesota

20-Cincinnati

21-UCF

22-Utah

23-Iowa State

24-Iowa

25-Tennessee

