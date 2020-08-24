LSU debuts at No. 6 in AP Top 25 preseason poll

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers took the sixth spot in the AP Top 25 preseason rankings. In 2019, they also opened at No. 6, and we know how that turned out.
The top 5: Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, and Oklahoma. Clemson registered 38 first-place votes.
Seven SEC schools made it into the poll: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, (8) Florida, (11) Auburn, (13) Texas A&M, and (25) Tennessee.
Once the season starts, schools that don’t play in the fall will be taken out of the poll.
Here’s the full rankings:
1-Clemson
2-Ohio State
3-Alabama
4-Georgia
5-Oklahoma
6-LSU
7-Penn State
8-Florida
9-Oregon
10-Notre Dame
11-Auburn
12-Wisconsin
13-Texas A&M
14-Texas
15-Oklahoma St.
16-Michigan
17-USC
18-North Carolina
19-Minnesota
20-Cincinnati
21-UCF
22-Utah
23-Iowa State
24-Iowa
25-Tennessee
