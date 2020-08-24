LSU ranked No. 2 in Garland Gillen’s AP preseason Top 25 poll

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU opens at No. 2 in my AP Top 25 preseason rankings. The defending champs open with Mississippi State on Sept. 26.
Ohio State holds the top spot. I sent in my poll before the Big 10 and PAC-12 postponed their season until the spring. Once the season kicks off, schools that don’t play in the fall will be dropped out of the Top 25.
Rounding out the top five is: Clemson, Alabama, and Georgia.
Eight teams from the SEC made it into my initial rankings.
Here’s my full AP Top 25 rankings:
1. Ohio State
2. LSU
3. Clemson
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. Florida
8. Penn State
9. Auburn
10. Notre Dame
11. Wisconsin
12. Texas A&M
13. Oregon
14. Texas
15. Michigan
16. North Carolina
17. Oklahoma State
18. Minnesota
19. Cincinnati
20. USC
21. Iowa State
22. Utah
23. Tennessee
24. Iowa
25. Kentucky
