LSU ranked No. 2 in Garland Gillen’s AP preseason Top 25 poll

LSU ranked No. 2 in Garland Gillen’s AP preseason Top 25 poll
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan will start at QB this fall. (Source: Brandon Gallego/Brandon Gallego / LSU Athletics)
By Garland Gillen | August 24, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT - Updated August 24 at 10:13 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU opens at No. 2 in my AP Top 25 preseason rankings. The defending champs open with Mississippi State on Sept. 26.

The Athletic's Brody Miller and Garland Gillen talk all things LSU Football

Ohio State holds the top spot. I sent in my poll before the Big 10 and PAC-12 postponed their season until the spring. Once the season kicks off, schools that don’t play in the fall will be dropped out of the Top 25.

Rounding out the top five is: Clemson, Alabama, and Georgia.

Eight teams from the SEC made it into my initial rankings.

Here’s my full AP Top 25 rankings:

1. Ohio State

2. LSU

3. Clemson

4. Alabama

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. Florida

8. Penn State

9. Auburn

10. Notre Dame

11. Wisconsin

12. Texas A&M

13. Oregon

14. Texas

15. Michigan

16. North Carolina

17. Oklahoma State

18. Minnesota

19. Cincinnati

20. USC

21. Iowa State

22. Utah

23. Tennessee

24. Iowa

25. Kentucky

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.