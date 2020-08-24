Man charged after a street fight with police in Gulfport

Man charged after a street fight with police in Gulfport
40-year-old John Parish is charged with simple assault after fighting with police. Parish refused to move out of traffic. (Source: Bleu Cook's Facebook video)
By Akim Powell | August 21, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT - Updated August 24 at 2:39 AM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Facebook video of a man and a Gulfport police officer fighting near Crossroads Shopping Center started with the officer asking the man to move out of traffic.

Police said 40-year-old John Parish was arrested Friday afternoon after refusing to move out of traffic while standing in the street.

The officer said he saw Parish blocking traffic and he asked him to move several times. He said Parish refused and began banging on the officer’s car hood.

As the officer was walking toward him, Parish charged at him and started fighting. Another officer came to help detain Parish moments later using a stun gun.

Welp gpt

Posted by Bleu Cook on Friday, August 21, 2020

Parish is charged with simple assault against an officer.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.