Man charged after a street fight with police in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Facebook video of a man and a Gulfport police officer fighting near Crossroads Shopping Center started with the officer asking the man to move out of traffic.
Police said 40-year-old John Parish was arrested Friday afternoon after refusing to move out of traffic while standing in the street.
The officer said he saw Parish blocking traffic and he asked him to move several times. He said Parish refused and began banging on the officer’s car hood.
As the officer was walking toward him, Parish charged at him and started fighting. Another officer came to help detain Parish moments later using a stun gun.
Parish is charged with simple assault against an officer.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.