Marco falling apart as Laura moves into the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The forecasted wind shear continues to pull Marco apart allowing the exposed surface circulation to follow the forecast track while all the rain remained well to the Northeast. The center sat just a bit north of the forecast track allowing for northerly and northeasterly winds much of the day helping to keep surge water at bay. As the center continues to push west we can still expect to see breezy conditions across southeast Louisiana with some lagging storms into the evening for the region and the Mississippi Coast. Marco is forecast to become a depression and remnant low by morning.
As the low center makes its way west we will still see some influence of east southeast winds then by late tonight the circulation from Laura will take over our wind direction. Although watches and warnings were dropped for Marco we will soon see some for Laura along the central Gulf Coast.
Forecast continue to move the storm around the circulation of the high pressure into the central Gulf. We expect to see a strengthening hurricane moving across warm Gulf waters this evening and making a turn north. Most models are coming into agreement on a track into southwest Louisiana as a strong Category 2 hurricane. Everyone across the region needs to continue to pay attention as we know these storms can have far reaching effects including higher coastal tides with the potential for strong winds far from the center, severe weather with a tornado risk and should we see the center near the east side of the current forecast track significant hurricane effects in the Fox 8 viewing area.
In addition there is still room for major track changes once the center of Laura is firmly in the Gulf so we can not let our guard down.
The National Hurricane Center interactive storm surge inundation forecast map is available here. This forecast takes into account elevation and translates how much water could rise in your area.
