Marco falling apart as Laura moves into the Gulf

Forecast continue to move the storm around the circulation of the high pressure into the central Gulf. We expect to see a strengthening hurricane moving across warm Gulf waters this evening and making a turn north. Most models are coming into agreement on a track into southwest Louisiana as a strong Category 2 hurricane. Everyone across the region needs to continue to pay attention as we know these storms can have far reaching effects including higher coastal tides with the potential for strong winds far from the center, severe weather with a tornado risk and should we see the center near the east side of the current forecast track significant hurricane effects in the Fox 8 viewing area.