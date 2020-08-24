Marco quickly weakening as Laura enters the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Marco is in a rapid weakening phase as it approaches the Louisiana coastline all due to Laura which is set to enter the Gulf over the next 24 hours.
Impacts from Tropical Storm Marco will be lessened tremendously across the area as the storm is in the process of dissipating along the coast. We will still have passing downpours through the day today with a building breeze. This breeze will start to pile up water in our coastal communities so coastal flooding can be expected.
The reasoning for Marco’s quick demise is Laura is now entering the picture and Laura will be the stronger of the two systems. So as Laura enters the Gulf over the next 24 hours it will take over the environment eliminates Marco’s circulation and allowing Laura to become stronger. A strengthening hurricane is expected to be crossing the Gulf on Tuesday.
All of the latest guidance agrees that Laura could impact the Louisiana coastline as a strengthening category 2 or possibly even a major category 3 hurricane late Wednesday. This track is still west of the FOX 8 viewing area but close enough that tropical impacts can be expected. In addition, smaller track shifts remain possible so we will be monitoring this closely.
