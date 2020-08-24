Mayor Cantrell urges residents not to let their guard down as Laura remains a threat

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Marco gave the New Orleans area some breathing room but Mayor Latoya Cantrell says the tropical system Laura may not be as kind to the city, so she is urging the public to remain prepared for the second tropical system in the Gulf this week.
Cantrell said all 99 drainage pumps are working and are available as are four power-generating turbines and several electro-motive diesel generators called EMDs along with frequency changers.
Still, Cantrell said no one should be complacent given that tropical systems can be fickle in their ways and the city has an aged drainage system.
“Thankful that Marco weakened but very much prepared for Laura which it continues to remain a very fluid situation but in upwards of six inches of rain is a big deal,” said Cantrell. “That rate of water, how fast we get it which will have an impact on how fast we can drain our city, so that’s what we’re worried about, you know, our infrastructure, our system is old and antiquated.”
Collin Arnold, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for the city joined the mayor in addressing the news media Monday afternoon when it was clear that Marco had been weakened to the point that it was not a real threat to the city.
“We still have a third and fourth quarter to go in this and that’s Laura and that’s going to be Wednesday,” said Arnold.
Cantrell said city hall and other city government offices would reopen on Tuesday. The pandemic has put a serious strain on city revenues.
“And as the mayor said we’re trying to balance fiscal responsibility with response operations and we think we can thread that needle and that’s why you’re going to see some services open up tomorrow as far as government,” said Arnold.
He said garbage collection would occur on Tuesday ahead of Laura’s expected Wednesday impacts on the city.
“You’re going to see sanitation doing their normal pickup on Tuesday if you have Tuesday pickup put your bins out but I just ask regardless bring those bins back into your property line once that’s accomplished because we don’t want those becoming floating debris hazards with the potential for street flooding during Laura,” said Arnold.
Anyone who has not signed up for city emergency alerts should text the word “Laura” to 888777 said the mayor.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.