Myles Brennan reflects on a long road to be QB1 at LSU

“Yeah it’s been crazy. Yeah starting with 2017 and the coaching change. That’s bound to happen in this business. I committed under Les (Miles) and Coach (Cam) Cameron. They end up getting fired. Come in with Coach Canada, a year later he’s gone. The Coach (Steve) Ensminger comes in and brings his offense. Coach Brady brings his offense, and here we are. Then COVID gets in the way. All that is going to prepare me to be a better person in the end, and to be stronger. Without adversity I don’t think I would be as strong as I am today. It’s just another speed bump in the road. But I’m more than capable, and confident we can all get through it,” said Myles Brennan.