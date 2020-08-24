Nicondra: Laura moving into the Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Marco was downgraded to a tropical depression with the 10 pm advisory. It’s circulation officially made landfall this evening at the mouth of the Mississippi in Plaquemines parish, but almost all of the storms associated with the system had been sheared well to the northeast. The Florida Panhandle and south Georgia dealt with the heavy rain and tornado threat.
Now as the circulation moves west we are seeing the southeast wind allowing water to rise along the coast. Laura’s circulation will take over during the night and we can look for an extended period where winds will remain east to southeast through the week.
A storm surge watch is in effect for all of the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast in the Fox 8 viewing area.
Laura will fully push into the Gulf of Mexico by morning. Most models are coming into agreement that the storm will strengthen rapidly making a landfall along the Southwest Louisiana coast.
At 10 pm on Monday the official track pushed just slightly west of the previous track.
Light wind shear and warm water could allow Laura to become a very strong Category 2 storm or even reach major status as a Category 3.
St. Mary’s Parish falls into a Hurricane Watch including Morgan City.
A Tropical Storm Watch extends to the mouth of the Mississippi River in Plaquemines Parish.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.