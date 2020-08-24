Post offices closed, mail delivery temporarily suspended for most of southeast La. Monday due to Marco

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The United States Postal Services says it is temporarily suspending mail delivery and retail services Monday, Aug. 24 due to Tropical Storm Marco for zip codes that start with 700, 701, 703, 704, 707, and 708.
The affected zip codes are in southeast Louisiana and include the greater Baton Rouge and New Orleans metro areas.
USPS says it expects normal operations to resume Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Customers can receive alerts from USPS emergency closures by clicking here.
