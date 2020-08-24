Post offices closed, mail delivery temporarily suspended for most of southeast La. Monday due to Marco

A view of a United States Post Office driver wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic on May 20, 2020 in Upper West Side, New York City. (Source: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx via AP)
By Nick Gremillion | August 24, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT - Updated August 24 at 10:32 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The United States Postal Services says it is temporarily suspending mail delivery and retail services Monday, Aug. 24 due to Tropical Storm Marco for zip codes that start with 700, 701, 703, 704, 707, and 708.

The affected zip codes are in southeast Louisiana and include the greater Baton Rouge and New Orleans metro areas.

USPS says it expects normal operations to resume Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Customers can receive alerts from USPS emergency closures by clicking here.

