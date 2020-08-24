Preseason Gridiron 2020: Bay High Tigers

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - “This is a new Bay High. This is different. Last year we were putting the pieces together, and this is the year.”
If this is indeed the year, what a year it will be for Jeremy Turcotte in his first season as a head coach, as he takes over for his alma mater.
“I feel like the kid who won the golden ticket,” Turcotte said. “I’m just blessed and overwhelmed sometimes and grateful for getting this opportunity.”
This year's senior class brings in loads of experience both on, and off, the field. After all, going through three head coaches in as many seasons would be tough on anyone. But that hasn't stopped them from taking charge of the locker room.
“Those guys have actually been the leadership team that has wanted to put in the extra work and lead by example,” Turcotte said. “It’s really been a blessing to have been here the past three years [as an assistant] with those guys and now get the opportunity to be their head coach and see their growth and development as servant leaders, and be the guys who set the tone for the young guys.”
As the season inches closer and the summer moves into the rear view mirror, that group of leaders is ready for the first Friday under the lights.
“We’re more intense now, we’re more focused,” senior offensive/defensive lineman Seth Russo said. “We’re ready to get into the season, we’re ready to get back on the grind.”
“Just lead by example, putting my head down and grinding through it,” senior quarterback Joshua Peters said. “Everybody looks at me and does the same.”
The Tigers return more than their fair share of weapons on the offensive side of the ball, giving them a lot of flexibility.
“We have a bunch of great guys,” senior athlete Hosea Singleton said. “Josh Bell is pretty fast. Terron is a big target a tight end. Me on the outside, I can go up and catch it. Then we have Noah Cutter, he had 1,000 yards last year so we expect him to do the same thing. And our offensive line is great. We’re all just excited to get back on the field.”
And when they do, expect a battle.
“Explosive. We’re going to be hard, we’re going to be physical, and we’re going to win hard,” Peters said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.