Shelby: Expect heavy rains, winds and possible tornadoes as Marco approaches

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Marco makes its final approach today as a very lopsided storm. Heavy rain will be most likely across southeastern portions of Louisiana and coastal Mississippi. Tropical storm-force winds are possible across much of the FOX 8 viewing area, and storm surge could reach up to 6 feet along south and east facing shores. There is also slight risk for tornadoes today.
Rain will continue at times through the day Tuesday as Marco pulls west and weakens. Then, our attention turns to Laura which will be entering the Gulf of Mexico and strengthening. Confidence in Laura’s track will increase significantly tonight and Tuesday morning as the storm moves into the Gulf.
All indications for now are that landfall will be west of the FOX 8 viewing area Wednesday and into Thursday, but that doesn’t mean we’ll be free of impacts. Persistent onshore flow will keep coastal flooding in the forecast. Heavy rain and gusty winds are also possible depending on Laura’s eventual track.
Beyond that, for Friday and the weekend, we expect to see a mix of sun & storms each day in typical summertime fashion.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.