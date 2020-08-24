WATCH: Mayor Cantrell Updates Residents on Tropical Systems

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell will hold a news conference to update residents on tropical systems Marco and Laura.
Mayor Cantrell will be joined by Director of NOHSEP Collin Arnold.
The latest update from the National Hurricane Center shows steady weakening of Tropical Storm Marco with a forecast track still taking the system toward the Southeast Louisiana coastline. Impacts are still very possible across the area today and tonight. Heavy rain could result in isolated flash flooding across the area.
