Watches Along The Gulf Coast For Laura

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Just hours after warnings are dropped for Tropical Storm Marco watches are now in place for the Gulf Coast of Louisiana with the approaching Tropical Storm Laura.
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect from Texas to Ocean Springs Mississippi including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne. A Storm Surge Watch means there could be life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline during the next 48 hours.
The National Hurricane Center interactive storm surge inundation forecast map is available here. This forecast takes into account elevation and translates how much water could rise in your area.
A Hurricane Watch is in effect from Port Bolivar, Texas to west of Morgan City. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions with winds greater than 74 mph are possible within the watch area. A watch is usually issued 48 hours before the tropical-storm-force winds might effect the region making further preparations difficult or dangerous.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from Morgan City Louisiana to the Mouth of the Mississippi River. Tropical storm watches are issued when tropical storm conditions with winds 39 miles per hour or greater, but below hurricane force are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.
