’Chris Curry is built for this’ - High school coach and former Florida St. Seminole proud of his LSU protege

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - James Chaney is no stranger to big-time college football, suiting up for the legendary Bobby Bowden as a defensive lineman at Florida State from 1989-92.
Chaney played with many talented teammates as a Seminole, including the legendary Deion Sanders. For the past six years, Chaney has been the head football coach at Lehigh Senior High School in southwest Florida, coaching his share of great players, including LSU redshirt sophomore running back Chris Curry.
In a recent interview, Chaney shared his thoughts on what makes Curry special as a player and a person, while also describing one big similarity he sees between LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and the iconic Bowden.
Curry hasn’t seen a ton of playing time during his first two years as a Tiger but came through in a huge spot for LSU last season, rushing for a game-high 89 yards on just 16 carries in a 63-28 demolition of Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.
With Clyde Edwards-Helaire now a first round draft pick with the Kansas City Chiefs, Curry hopes that more performances like the one he delivered against the Sooners are on the way.
