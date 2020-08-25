Ed Orgeron says LSU “researching if there’s a cornerback” available

Flott played in 9 games as a true freshman, logging 15 tackles and 3 passes defensed. “We’re really pleased with Cordale Flott. I think Cordale has solidified himself as a starter, either in the nickel package or the base package where he could play corner. Jay Ward is coming along, he’s doing well. Obviously we’ve got Stingley and Elias Ricks who was the best cornerback in the country - he’s coming. He had a shoulder injury in the spring, he hadn’t practiced. You can see him getting better every practice. Dwight McGlothern is an excellent, tall corner. He is tough, he is like glue on the receiver, breaks on the ball well. "