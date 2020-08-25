Evictions process moves forward Wednesday in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Hundreds of people may soon be homeless as the eviction process moves forward in New Orleans Wednesday.
Protections against evictions have expired. They had been paused due to the pandemic. First City Court Clerk, Austin Badon, says he’s expecting landlords to file hundreds of evictions.
“I expect a lot of landlords to come in and file evictions tomorrow because they have been waiting to do this well over a month now, some as long as 6 months now because they have not gotten paid. I understand both sides of it from the tenant as well as the landlord and the Federal Cares Act did expire, so, the 30 days notice that was a requirement has expired,” said Badon.
Badon says his office has added staff, postponed vacations and extended hours to handle the process.
