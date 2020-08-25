Laura strengthening as it crosses the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Laura has strengthened into a hurricane and will likely become a Major Hurricane as it nears either the upper Texas coast or Southwest Louisiana during the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday.
For Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi only outer fringe impacts are expected from the storm. Those impacts include coastal flooding, passing rain squalls and some gusty winds going into Wednesday. There is also the chance that tornadoes could develop as the bands rotate inland Wednesday into Thursday.
Overall rain totals for the area should range between 2-5″ when all is said and done with some of that rain extending into Thursday and Friday. Hopefully by the weekend a drier pattern takes hold as rain chances are expected to slowly decline.
Outside of Laura there is not much to talk about in the tropics which is great news. We need a little break!
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.