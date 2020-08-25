LSU to reopen Tuesday, Aug. 25; school officials monitoring situation with Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU will reopen tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 25. All classes and activities will resume as scheduled on Tuesday morning. Students and employees will be required to begin using the TIGER Check daily symptom checker on Tuesday.
The University Laboratory School will also reopen on Tuesday. Families with children at the LSU Early Childhood Education Laboratory Preschool will hear directly from the preschool in the coming hours as to their decision about tomorrow.
The Rapid COVID-19 Testing Centers on campus, conducted by Relief Telemed, will also be open on Tuesday. Visit https://www.lsu.edu/roadmap/health/testing.php for more information.
The LSU EOC continues to monitor weather conditions related to Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. A decision about Wednesday will be announced on Tuesday at approximately 2 p.m. Updates will be posted to www.lsu.edu and LSU’s official social media channels. The LSU community should also check their LSU email accounts for any messages, and watch for any emergency text messages the university may send.
LSU students, faculty and staff who have not yet signed up for emergency text messages should do so as soon as possible at http://my.lsu.edu by clicking on “Personal Preferences” and “Emergency Contacts.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.