Pair of Tigers named to AP Preseason All-America first team

Chase is a 6-foot-0, 208-pounder, who is the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner after a monster season in 2019. He led the nation in receiving yards (1,780) and touchdowns (20) on 84 receptions. He is LSU’s most decorated receiver in school history. Chase is the SEC record-holder for touchdown receptions and receiving yards in a season. He also became the school’s first receiver to become a Unanimous All-American and eleventh in school history.