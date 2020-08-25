Pair of Tigers named to AP Preseason All-America first team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two LSU football players have landed on the AP Preseason All-America team.
Junior wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. are both of first-team selections.
Chase is a 6-foot-0, 208-pounder, who is the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner after a monster season in 2019. He led the nation in receiving yards (1,780) and touchdowns (20) on 84 receptions. He is LSU’s most decorated receiver in school history. Chase is the SEC record-holder for touchdown receptions and receiving yards in a season. He also became the school’s first receiver to become a Unanimous All-American and eleventh in school history.
Stingley is a 6-foot-1, 195-pounder, who was a consensus All-American in 2019. He started all 15 games and finished his freshman year leading the SEC in both interceptions (6) and passes defended (21). He also tied an SEC Championship Game record with two interceptions in LSU’s 37-10 win over Georgia.
A total of 23 players named All-American are on teams that aren’t playing football in the fall.
Alabama had the most first-team selections with three, including senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith, a native of Amite, La. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, a native of Jennings, La., also made the first team.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Trevor Larence, junior, Clemson
RB: Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State
RB: Travis Etienne, junior, Clemson
OT: Penei Sewell, junior, Oregon
OT: Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama
OG: Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State
OG: Trey Smith, senior, Tennessee
C: Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma
TE: Pat Freiermuth, junior, Penn State
WR: Ja’Marr Chase, junior, LSU
WR: DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama
AP: Rondale Moore, junior, Purdue
K: Keith Duncan, senior, Iowa
Defense
DE: Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon
DE: Gregory Rousseau, junior, Miami
DT: Marvin Wilson, senior, Florida State
DT: Jaylen Twyman, junior, Pitt
LB: Micah Parsons, junior, Penn State
LB: Hamilcar Rashed Jr., senior, Oregon State
LB: Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama
CB: Derek Stingley Jr., sophomore, LSU
CB: Shaun Wade, junior, Ohio State
S: Richard LeCounte, senior, Georgia
S: Andre Cisco, junior, Syracuse
P: Max Duffy, senior, Kentucky
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB: Justin Fields, junior, Ohio State
RB: Najee Harris, senior, Alabama
RB: Kenneth Gainwell, sophomore, Memphis
OT: Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas
OT: Cole Van Lanen, senior, Wisconsin
OG: Nolan Laufenberg, senior, Air Force
OG: Alijah Vera-Tucker, junior, USC
C: Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa
TE: Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State
WR: Tylan Wallace, senior, Oklahoma State
WR: Rashod Bateman, junior, Minnesota
AP: Jaylen Waddle, junior, Alabama
K: Gabe Brkic, sophomore, Oklahoma
Defense
DE: Carlos Basham, senior, Wake Forest
DE: Quincy Roche, senior, Miami
DT: Jay Tufele, junior, USC
DT: Levi Onwuzurike, senior, Washington
LB: Chazz Surratt, senior, North Carolina
LB: Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri
LB: Paddy Fisher, senior, Northwestern
CB: Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama
CB: Caleb Farley, junior, Virginia Tech
S: Jevon Holland, junior, Oregon
S: Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU
P: Adam Korsak, junior, Rutgers
