VIDEO: Laura expected to be major hurricane, landfall expected Wednesday

Passing showers are expected in our area today as the remnants of Marco move west. Onshore wind flow will continue through the day due to Marco as well. Highs will reach the upper 80s.
Laura is expected to become a major, Category 3 hurricane prior to making landfall. We have more certainty that the FOX 8 Viewing area will be east of landfall, but we will likely still see impacts in the form of heavy rain at times, a few tornadoes, & surge along our coasts.
Storm Surge Watches indicate up to 4-6 feet along south facing shores. Tropical Storm Watches are also in effect for Terrebonne, Lafourche, & southern Plaquemines for the possibility of tropical storm-force winds.
