Slight risk for tornadoes Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hurricane Laura will pass south of Southeast Louisiana on Wednesday. Winds will increase across the area and there could be tropical storm force gusts along the coast west of the river. At the same time some rain bands from Laura will blow through the area and there is a chance of a few tornadoes. The best chance is west of Lake Pontchartrain. Overall the rain amounts should not be widespread or too heavy.
Tides will continue to increase and tidal flooding is likely in spots along the coast and on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain.
Storm chances will be higher for Thursday and Friday with a higher chance for more widespread rain and heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding.
