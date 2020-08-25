St. Bernard Parish hoping for minimal impacts from Hurricane Laura

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - “We hauled everything out of here. We don’t take chances. You just can’t take chances. That was four days of solid work,” says Robert Campo.
Since Thursday of last week, Robert Campo says he’s been working to haul everything from Campo’s Marina in Shell Beach to a protected area inside the hurricane protection system. It’s an effort he and so many others make every time there’s a tropical threat.
“We got a bunch of problems down here. We need our Barrier Islands built back. It’s just so important to have these islands. It really is and without it this is what we are going to have every tropical storm,” says Campo.
“So many boats, trailers, and RV’s were brought inside the levee protection system, and it was like four miles on the highway,” says Parish President Guy McInnis.
While Marco’s east wind pushed the water up about three feet, they’re hoping the impacts from Hurricane Laura will be minimal.
Still, the flood fight in the lower end of St. Bernard never goes away because of the constant land loss.
“We are very concerned about storm surge outside of our system. We work with CPRA every day to get land loss projects to protect our culture and heritage,” says McInnis.
While the most eastern end remains vulnerable, the majority of St. Bernard Parish is now protected by one of the most technically advanced coastal flood protection systems in the world.
“We are protected now since Katrina, like we’ve never been protected before. $14 billion in federal government protected us with a 28 foot wall around St. Bernard and New Orleans,” says McInnis.
Parish President Guy McInnis says inside the federal levee system, anxiety over a tropical threat is no where near what it used to be. Still, he says no one can afford to let their guard down during the hurricane season.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.