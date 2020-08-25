USPS temporarily suspending delivery for portions of La.

By Nicole Mumphrey | August 25, 2020 at 9:19 AM CDT - Updated August 25 at 9:22 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -With Hurricane Laura approaching, and due to mandatory evacuations, the Postal Service will be temporarily suspending deliveries at the following Post Offices until further notice:

Lafitte Post Office

2630 Jean Lafitte Blvd

Lafitte, LA, 70067

Grand Isle Post Office

3393 Highway 1

Grand Isle, LA, 70358

Braithwaite Post Office

2729 English Turn Rd

Braithwaite, LA, 70040

Buras Post Office

37823 Highway 23

Buras, LA, 70041

Port Sulphur Post Office

26852 Highway 23 Ste. A

Port Sulphur, LA, 70083

Montegut Post Office

1225 Highway 55

Montegut, LA, 70377

Barataria Post Office

4164 Privateer Blvd

Barataria, LA, 70036

Customers can check here for further information: https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/

