USPS temporarily suspending delivery for portions of La.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -With Hurricane Laura approaching, and due to mandatory evacuations, the Postal Service will be temporarily suspending deliveries at the following Post Offices until further notice:
Lafitte Post Office
2630 Jean Lafitte Blvd
Lafitte, LA, 70067
Grand Isle Post Office
3393 Highway 1
Grand Isle, LA, 70358
Braithwaite Post Office
2729 English Turn Rd
Braithwaite, LA, 70040
Buras Post Office
37823 Highway 23
Buras, LA, 70041
Port Sulphur Post Office
26852 Highway 23 Ste. A
Port Sulphur, LA, 70083
Montegut Post Office
1225 Highway 55
Montegut, LA, 70377
Barataria Post Office
4164 Privateer Blvd
Barataria, LA, 70036
Customers can check here for further information: https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/
