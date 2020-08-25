WATCH: City of New Orleans updates preps, potential impacts from Hurricane Laura

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Mayor Cantrell’s Office of Communications held its weekly media briefing Tuesday to update Orleans Parish residents on potential impacts from Hurricane Laura.
Although, the storm will be well west of the metro area, Mayor Cantrell is urging residents not to let their guard down. Storm surge and heavy rain remains the biggest concern.
Anyone who has not signed up for city emergency alerts should text the word “Laura” to 888777.
Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Collin Arnold urged residents not to become complacent as we remain in the heart of hurricane season
Arnold said Wednesday will likely be a day that all residents are asked to stay indoors when at all possible.
