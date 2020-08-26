Gilbert, McMath, and Moore catch Coach O’s eye at LSU camp

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Appearance alone, Arik Gilbert is an imposing individual. At 6'5", with spider webs for hands, the incoming freshman is a flat-out terror for any defense.
“Arik is the type of tight end we’ve been looking for to stretch the field. Yesterday, we ran a vertical route right up the field, beat the Mike (middle) linebacker for a touchdown. That’s a dagger in the heart for the defense. But we can spread him out, he can play X (split end), he can play Z (flanker). He’s a good player, he’s a physical player, 6′5″, 251 (pounds). We had red zone today. Just like the backyard in South Lafourche, throw an alley-oop, touchdown right. There’s a lot of things he can do. He’s a tremendous young man. I was leaving the office on Sunday, he was coming to study tape on his own. Very, very driven. I think he’s going to be an excellent player for us,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
At receiver, some local flavor is taking over the depth chart. The third starter at the spot, a Karr Cougar. And up and comer, a Rummel alum.
“Obviously Racey McMath. Racey is doing a great job. Racey is going to be a starter for us. Jontre Kirklin and (Kayshon) Boutte doing a good job for us. All those guys are doing a great job. I fell like we’re really talented at the wide receiver position. The guy I’m really impressed with is (Koy) Moore. He’s done a great job. From Rummel High School, I think he’s going to have an excellent freshman year,” said Orgeron.
