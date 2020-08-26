’His love of the game’ - LSU WR Racey McMath has evolved into the total package, says high school coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU junior wide receiver Racey McMath certainly made some nice contributions to the 2019 national champions, totaling 17 receptions for 285 yards and three touchdowns.
The former Edna Karr High School standout now enters this season looking to emerge further behind superstar wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and the likewise immensely talented Terrace Marshall Jr.
McMath’s high school coach is certainly one of the most successful and respected in the state of Louisiana. Brice Brown has won four straight Class 4A state championships at Karr and sent a long list of young men into the collegiate ranks. In a recent interview, Brown shared his thoughts on McMath’s growth as a player and what also makes him special as a person.
McMath certainly has the size to make an impact for the Tigers, standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 224 pounds. He also has the speed to leave defenders in the dust, as many witnessed on two long catch and runs for scores last season - a 60-yarder at Mississippi State and a 58-yarder at home in the regular season finale against Texas A&M.
