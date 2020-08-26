Hurricane Laura expected to become Category 4 storm as it closes in on SW Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Hurricane Laura will continue intensifying as it passes south of the FOX 8 Viewing Area today. East and southeasterly winds will increase this afternoon across the area and tropical storm-force gusts are likely along the coastal areas tonight.
Bands of rain associated with Laura will slide across the area beginning this afternoon, and they will continue through Thursday. Heavy rain is possible within these bands and could lead to localized flooding. A few tornadoes are also possible within these bands.
Tides will continue to increase and flooding is likely along the south-facing coast and on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain.
Storm chances will be higher for Thursday and Friday with a higher chance for more widespread rain and heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding.
