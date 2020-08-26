La. high school football coaches express concern about season status

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The talk of Louisiana remaining in phase two and not moving forward is certainly unsettling to many who love high school football in this state, especially coaches, because it was essential to kick off the season in early October.
Brice Brown has certainly been one of the most successful and respected high school football coaches in the state, winning four straight state championships at Edna Karr in New Orleans.
“Some of these kids don’t have the means, don’t have the resources to be able to afford to go to college,” said Brown. “It’s up to us to give them at least the opportunity. If there’s no fans, if it’s 25% capacity, that doesn’t matter. It’s not about the money. It’s about the kids. And, I think that’s the main thing that’s not being talked about right now. With this particular class of high school students - not only on a Division I level [but] Division II, Division III - all of these schools, depending on that assessment from this senior year, to really be able to give those kids an opportunity. If these kids aren’t at practice and playing sports, what are they going to do? Are they going to sit inside and play Playstation all day? No, that’s not what they’re going to do. Let’s be realistic and let’s have a real conversation about what they’re going to do. They’re going to be involved in the street. They’re going to be influenced by people they don’t need to be influenced by. And, that’s where us as coaches, we need to come in and pull those kids back. So, a shutdown of that magnitude would only lead to other problems, other than COVID.”
Gabe Fertitta is the head coach at Catholic High in Baton Rouge. His Bears won state titles in 2015 and 2017.
The target start date for games from the LHSAA was October 8 but the plan was dependant on the state moving to phase three on August 29. Gov. John Bel Edwards told 107.3 Radio on Tuesday, August 25, that he will extend the proclamation keeping the state in phase two but he did not say how much longer Louisiana will remain in the current phase.
