La. high school football coaches express concern about season status

“Some of these kids don’t have the means, don’t have the resources to be able to afford to go to college,” said Brown. “It’s up to us to give them at least the opportunity. If there’s no fans, if it’s 25% capacity, that doesn’t matter. It’s not about the money. It’s about the kids. And, I think that’s the main thing that’s not being talked about right now. With this particular class of high school students - not only on a Division I level [but] Division II, Division III - all of these schools, depending on that assessment from this senior year, to really be able to give those kids an opportunity. If these kids aren’t at practice and playing sports, what are they going to do? Are they going to sit inside and play Playstation all day? No, that’s not what they’re going to do. Let’s be realistic and let’s have a real conversation about what they’re going to do. They’re going to be involved in the street. They’re going to be influenced by people they don’t need to be influenced by. And, that’s where us as coaches, we need to come in and pull those kids back. So, a shutdown of that magnitude would only lead to other problems, other than COVID.”