LSU heads indoors for practice, with many eyes monitoring the tropics

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said the Tigers are monitoring the tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico but it isn’t causing a stoppage of the work they want to get accomplished.
“Myles [Brennan] has waited his turn, he’s matured, he’s different from when he showed up,” said Orgeron. “Now, he was a talented young man when he showed up. He’s gained his weight - 218 pounds. He’s very confident. He’s stood in the background. Now, he’s not in the background. Now, he’s leading. He’s very vocal out there. He’s a totally different kid.”
Brennan (No. 12), linebacker Damone Clark (No. 35), and the rest of the Tigers practiced indoors on Tuesday, August 25. The location didn’t seem to change the focus or intensity of the workouts, though.
Coach O was very high on North Dakota State transfer linebacker Jabril Cox (No. 19), who can play immediately this season. Sophomore safety Maurice Hampton (No. 14) has lost a good chunk of body fat and is in much better shape, Coach O added.
LSU offered a glimpse of former U-High defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy (No. 99). The 6-foot-4, 302-pound true freshman was running through drills.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.