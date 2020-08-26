Erik McCoy learning two positions this Saints camp

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Erik McCoy and Cesar Ruiz will be two-fifths of the Saints offensive line this year, and for years to come.
But their connection actually started much sooner. Ruiz reached out to mccoy for advice in dealing with the draft process, which McCoy was happy to give.
“I’m not a veteran yet, but as a guy that’s been in the league for a year and having those experiences, it’s my obligation to respond to him,” said center Erik McCoy.
McCoy started from day one as a rookie last season. But after the Saints drafted Ruiz in the first round, Mccoy’s future may possibly be at another position.
He spent the first five practices at center, but the last two he rotated with Ruiz at right guard.
“I would say it’s going pretty good. There’s a lot of learning that’s gone into it, just a different technique that I have from guard to center, but overall I’d say it’s gone well. Not much has changed playbook wise,” said McCoy.
“It’s kind of going as we talked about, to work with both of those guys at the center, right guard combination. We’ll have a chance to see today’s practice, but I think it’s been well,” said Payton.
Regardless of who ends up where, the key to their success will be how quickly the chemistry comes together.
“Me at center, him at guard, me at guard, him at center. The communication is there, and it’s just been a big emphasis between the two of us being young players, making sure that we’re on the same page.
According to Coach Payton, both players have done some good things, and have some things to clean up. Wherever these two players settle it is one of the few questions this team still needs to answer.
