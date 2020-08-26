’A 10,000 megawatt smile’ - Kirklin a key piece to LSU’s chemistry and camaraderie

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver and special teams contributor Jontre Kirklin is entering his senior year as a Tiger, hoping to be a bigger piece of the passing game in his final go-around.
Kirklin’s high school head coach, Dwain Jenkins, is very proud of the young man who directed Lutcher to back-to-back state championships in 2015 and 2016, saying that others have always gravitated to Kirklin’s big smile and personality. And there’s also a humorously mischievous side, which included bringing a pet lizard to school.
No matter what happens this season, Kirklin has already enjoyed memories that will last a lifetime and contributed in a key way to the 2019 national championship team. The former Lutcher star prepared the LSU defense time and time again for big challenges, emulating the opposition’s star players as the leader of the scout team.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.