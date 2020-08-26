New Orleans officials continue to monitor Hurricane Laura

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The director of the New Orleans Department of Homeland Security and Emergency preparedness say officials are continuing to keep and eye on Hurricane Laura.
Colin Arnold says that although the storm is not expected to hit in New Orleans, they are continuing to monitor the storm due to chances of some high winds and heavy rains that could cause street flooding.
According to Arnold, 99 of the 99 major water pumps are repaired and ready to be used.
Residents living outside of the levee protection system remain under a voluntary evacuation order. These areas include Venetian Isles, Irish Bayou and Lake Catherine.
A storm surge between 2 and 4 feet is expected in the low lying areas.
Parking restrictions will remain lifted until further notice. Residents are allowed to park on the neutral ground but are asked to not park on the streetcar tracks or on bike paths.
Anyone who has not signed up for city emergency alerts should text the word “Laura” to 888777.
