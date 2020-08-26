Nicondra: Major Hurricane Laura racing towards the Louisiana coast

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Southwest Louisiana is bracing for a devastating major hurricane. Laura rapidly strengthened into a dangerous Category 4 storm as it pushed through the Gulf of Mexico. The worst is expected farther to the west of the Fox 8 viewing area, but some impacts are still being felt.
Terrebonne and Lafourche will experience gusty sustained winds of tropical storm force 39 mph. Rain bands will also move in through the evening with the threat of tornadoes possible especially in the Bayou and River Parishes, but all of the region will be effected before the threat is done.
A water rise of 4 to 7 feet remains possible along the south facing coast with a 3 to 5 foot surge east of the Mississippi River. A persistent southerly wind will pile water into the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain and Maurepas as well. At least a 2 to 4 foot water rise is expected.
The worst rain threat for most of the area could come tomorrow as Laura’s circulation moves into the westerlies and curves back east. We will see the tail of the storm drag across the area. This may produce training storms dropping 4 to 6 inches of rain under areas where storms follow over the same locations.
Once the storm threat is passed we will return to more typical August weather by the end of the weekend.
