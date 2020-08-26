WATCH LIVE 11:30: Gov. Edwards news conference updating La.’s readiness for Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing Wednesday about the state’s activity related to Hurricane Laura, in addition to hosting a Unified Command Group meeting.
The National Hurricane Center says hurricane-force winds are expected Wednesday night in portions of the hurricane warning area from San Luis Pass, Texas, to west of Morgan City, Louisiana.
Potential catastrophic wind damage is expected where Laura’s eyewall makes landfall. Hurricane-force winds and widespread damaging wind gusts will spread well inland across portions of eastern Texas and western Louisiana early Thursday.
Laura is expected to be an extremely powerful category 4 hurricane when it reaches the northwestern Gulf coast. After landfall, rapid weakening will occur.
The National Weather Service tweeted Wednesday that Laura’s storm surge could be ‘unsurvivable.'
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.