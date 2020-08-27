Back-to-back hurricanes & Katrina anniversary could increase stressors amid the pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two storms in the Gulf of Mexico in the same week and the approaching anniversary of Hurricane Katrina could exacerbate the stress some people are already feeling related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Kate Yurgil, Ph.D., is an expert on trauma and teaches the “Psychology of Disaster” at Loyola University New Orleans.
“We have kind of an unprecedented number of stressors and ongoing stressors as well,” said Dr. Yurgil.
The pandemic has upended the lives of millions of people nationwide and there have been layoffs locally and evictions can resume.
“So there’s a lot of stressors that can heighten already existing symptoms that we may be experiencing,” Yurgil said.
She said there are some hints that things may be becoming overwhelming.
“If you notice increased irritability or impatience, you’re getting a little snippy or if you have a heightened sense of arousal, so you are being very vigilant, you’re checking your surroundings constantly, maybe assessing things as risks or threats when maybe they’re just kind of neutral stimuli in your environment. I would say that these are all symptoms of acute stress disorder,” said Yurgil.
Yurgil said having several things that could affect one’s safety happening at once could be traumatizing for some people.
“Absolutely, so we define a potentially traumatic event as any event in which your life is at risk or in danger or someone close to you, or there is serious threat to injury, bodily harm or a sense of self, so many of the events that we’ve been experiencing over the last several months certainly fall into those categories by themselves and so now that you have many of them occurring simultaneously they could potentially be traumatic,” Yurgil stated.
She said it is important for adults to know when they are feeling overwhelmed and be able to detect when kids are impacted by stress.
“In very young children, so I would say early childhood you might find behavioral regression, so a child who ordinarily is fully potty trained, sleeps in their own bed, in their own room they might start having, you know, accidents or they might ask to sleep with mommy or daddy tonight,” Yurgil said.
She said the signs may be different in older children.
“In some cases, children in adolescence may withdraw, so they may not want to talk to their friends, maybe their grades in school start declining or you can see the opposite, they start acting out,” said Yurgil.
Yurgil said reincorporating daily routine could be helpful. “Establishing any sort of routine is good. It gives you anchor points throughout the day. It gives you predictability, which is really, really important, especially for children to know what those expectations are in these changing and unprecedented times,” she said.
And laughter is important.
“Laughing, laughter activates a part of our nervous system that tends to quiet down our stress response, so if we’re starting to feel agitated and our heart is starting race doing something to kind of release that tension like watching a funny video, cuddling with a family pet. These are things that can quiet down that stress response that can automatically be triggered,” said Yurgil.
Finally, she said people who need professional help should not hesitate to get it. “There is no shame in reaching out for help. We all need help at some point and many of these events that we’re experiencing right now are not only unprecedented, but they are of course overwhelming. Our entire lives have changed,” said Yurgil.
And she said it is important to be patient with oneself and assess feelings and thoughts.
