Conference USA announce kickoff time for USM season opener

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - Conference USA announced Wednesday that the 2020 Southern Miss football season opener against South Alabama, Thursday, Sept. 3, will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.
Game time will be at 8 p.m. from Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium as the Golden Eagles open their 104th football season.This is the first meeting between Southern Miss and South Alabama in football and marks the first matchup of FBS schools in the 2020 season.
Carter Blackburn is slated have the play-by-play duties, while Aaron Taylor will serve as analyst. Jenny Dell will work the sidelines.
This will be a really great opportunity for USM to showcase their talent on such a big stage. Playing South Alabama will also be a unique experience to witness for South Mississippi residents as pieces of the Jaguars roster, like junior quarterback & 2020 NJCAA champion Chance Lovertich and head coach, Steve Campbell, have strong ties to Mississippi Gulf Coast.