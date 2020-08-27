First Responders head to devastated areas for search and rescue mission

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The volunteers from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office gathered here and will be on the road.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff is deploying nearly 50 deputies to help the people of Lake Charles in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. It’s a huge effort but one Sheriff Joe Lopinto says happens when their help is needed.
He said the Sheriff of Calcaseiu Parish is extremely grateful. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is sending high water vehicles boats, rescue equipment and even their helicopter.
Sheriff Lopinto pointed out the helicopter will help first responders get a birds-eye view of exactly what’s going on to figure out where they’ll be needed. The Sheriff says he’s been in contact with the first responders there and the devastation is great.
“Our trucks are able to go into low lying areas and get people out of the way and you need to have the equipment to get to them. It’s not a situation where you’re able to drive on regular roads. They’ll be topped over by telephone poles and trees, so you’ve got to understand that you’re going to be on the ground for two or three days with no provision and no comforts,” Sheriff Joe Lopinto said.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office isn’t the only first responders to go. There are first responders from across the New Orleans area that are jumping in to help.
