Gov. Edwards tours Laura damage; calls it the most powerful storm to make landfall in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Laura, the potent hurricane that emerged from the Gulf of Mexico early Thursday caused catastrophic damage in Louisiana.
Governor John Bel Edwards discussed the devastation mere hours after Laura’s 1 a.m. landfall in the southwestern part of the state.
“This was the most powerful storm to ever make landfall in Louisiana,” said Edwards.
Edwards toured the most heavily damaged area.
“We have sustained a tremendous amount of damage. We have thousands and thousands of our fellow citizens whose lives are upside down,” he said.
It was a vast storm with a wide reach.
“Just about the entire state saw tropical-storm-force winds everything except for extreme southeast Louisiana and the north shore. That’s how big and powerful this storm was,” said Edwards.
A chemical plant near Lake Charles began leaking.
“That has resulted in us asking the citizens of West Lake and Moss Bluff to cognizant of what’s going on and to shelter-at-home,” Edwards said.
And the danger for Louisianians did not move away as Laura has done.
“Today is about saving lives, moving people out of their homes if their homes are no longer safe and habitable,” said Edwards.
Shawn Wilson, Ph.D., who leads the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development urged drivers to be cautious and prudent.
“Driving through standing water is never a good idea but also driving through roads and bridges that have not been cleared by our staff yet can be very problematic,” said Wilson.
Thousands of La. National Guardsmen have been called into action.
“More than 5,400 guardsmen activated and that continues to build,” said Edwards.
Where Hurricane Laura made landfall is about 200 miles from the city of New Orleans. Still, in metro New Orleans there are impacts in the form of rain and storm surge.
But clearly some other areas of the state are feeling more effects of Laura.
“We have lots of challenges around the state to say the least with a variety of things whether it’s electrical power or water service, you name it,” said Edwards.
The situation could have been worse had predictions of a 20-foot storm surge become reality in the Lake Charles area.
