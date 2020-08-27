Hurricane Laura caused the Mississippi River to flow backwards

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Laura was so powerful that it pushed the Mighty Mississippi backwards.
Twitter user Chris Dier captured the phenomenon Wednesday afternoon, saying that barges were even having to fight the tides as they went downriver.
“Surreal,” he stated.
According to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Category 4 hurricane was the strongest to hit the state. At least five people were killed.
The Mississippi River also flowed backwards during Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Isaac.
It also happened for several hours after an earthquake in 1812. According to reports, the series of tremors were the most powerful in U.S. history.
